Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $352,676,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $4,736,000. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $6,791,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 42,771 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 23.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.79.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $379.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $361.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.09. The firm has a market cap of $377.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

