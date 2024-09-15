Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 162 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 134,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,466,000 after acquiring an additional 39,633 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sony Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,316,000 after buying an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

SONY stock opened at $93.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.37. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Sony Group shares are scheduled to split on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

