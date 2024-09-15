Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 6,652 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,652 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,161,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 236,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 77,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85, a PEG ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.50. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $60.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Barclays increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.