Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,079,452 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,376 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,474,000 after purchasing an additional 54,974 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $238.68 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $238.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.10 and a 200 day moving average of $217.41.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.