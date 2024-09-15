Harmony Biosciences’ (HRMY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the stock.

HRMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $38.91 on Thursday. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $32.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 98,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1,608.1% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

