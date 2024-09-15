Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Harvia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRVFF remained flat at C$47.92 on Friday. Harvia Oyj has a 1-year low of C$47.92 and a 1-year high of C$47.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.70.

Harvia Oyj Company Profile

Harvia Oyj manufactures and distributes traditional, steam, and infrared saunas. It provides electric and wood burning heaters, as well as combi heaters with steam; bathroom and indoor saunas; backyard paradise and sauna interior solutions; doors and glass products; hot tubs; control units; infrared cabins, controls, and heating devices; steam rooms, SPA modules, and steam generators; and water purifying solutions.

