Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.82. 225,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 347,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Helius Medical Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.61.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.14). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,487.54% and a negative return on equity of 258.06%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.00) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helius Medical Technologies

About Helius Medical Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSDT Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.39% of Helius Medical Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

Featured Articles

