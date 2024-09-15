Herald Investment Management Ltd Buys 4,000 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Five9 worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 14.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at $641,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,307,000 after purchasing an additional 446,151 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Five9 by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Five9 by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Five9 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.79. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.54 million. On average, research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $279,377.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,296.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $228,662.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,372.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,207 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $279,377.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,296.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,337 shares of company stock worth $1,491,971. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

