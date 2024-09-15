Herald Investment Management Ltd Has $898,000 Stock Position in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)

Herald Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,270 shares during the quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 1.81% of One Stop Systems worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at One Stop Systems

In other One Stop Systems news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,149,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,804.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Stock Down 1.8 %

One Stop Systems stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.57.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. One Stop Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 14.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies.

