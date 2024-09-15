Herald Investment Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 785,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Harmonic accounts for 1.5% of Herald Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLIT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Harmonic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 923,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,047,000 after buying an additional 41,769 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Harmonic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,389,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,198,000 after buying an additional 82,822 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Harmonic by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 65,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $13.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $15.31.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.67 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,060.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLIT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

