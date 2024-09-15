High Tide (HITI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

High Tide Price Performance

Shares of HITI opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.47. High Tide has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get High Tide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of High Tide to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

About High Tide

(Get Free Report)

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.