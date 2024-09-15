Hoge Financial Services LLC Buys 1,319 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hoge Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Hoge Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hoge Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of VB opened at $230.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.37.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

