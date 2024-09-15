Hoge Financial Services LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Hoge Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Hoge Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hoge Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,534,000. Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2,500,200.0% during the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 25,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 25,002 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $119.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.69. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $110.51 and a 12-month high of $137.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.