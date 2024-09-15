Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading Up 1.6%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $380.59 and last traded at $380.51. Approximately 485,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,374,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $374.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.79.

Home Depot Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $361.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

