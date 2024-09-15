HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HMST has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.25.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

HMST opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.37.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 million. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paulette Lemon sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $37,431.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at $263,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 127,969 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 167,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 69,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

