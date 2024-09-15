Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,694,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,583,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,963,000 after acquiring an additional 196,460 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.97. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.25.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

