iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Hits New 52-Week High at $106.11

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$106.11 and last traded at C$105.41, with a volume of 31289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$105.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on IAG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$110.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$105.25.

iA Financial Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$95.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 10.51%. On average, analysts forecast that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 11.6784141 EPS for the current year.

iA Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. iA Financial’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

