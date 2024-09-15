ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 79.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,280 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Westwind Capital purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $66.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $66.47.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

