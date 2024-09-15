ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $3.96 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,195 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF makes up 2.4% of ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $99.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.71.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

