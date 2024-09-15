ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,083 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,893.9% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $60.02 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.41 and a one year high of $60.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average of $59.77.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

