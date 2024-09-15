ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,058 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,369 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $671,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,560 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,150.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,537 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $284,337,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $175.01 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $175.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.04 and a 200 day moving average of $166.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
