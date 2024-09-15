ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 627 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 36.6% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,210.1% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 25,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3 %

LMT stock opened at $569.91 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $578.73. The company has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $534.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $483.90.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

