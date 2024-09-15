ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 93,729 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 68.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,729 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up 1.4% of ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $59.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2616 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

