IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Stake Reduced by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 382,925 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $35,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,700,000 after acquiring an additional 546,818 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in IDACORP by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,694,000 after purchasing an additional 23,925 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 19.0% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,114,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,813,000 after purchasing an additional 178,294 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 761,621 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,883,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 649,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,829,000 after buying an additional 61,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IDA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDACORP from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IDACORP from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $103.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.28. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $105.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $451.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.56 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

