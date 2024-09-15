iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE) Short Interest Up 102.6% in August

iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, an increase of 102.6% from the August 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of iLearningEngines in a research note on Wednesday.

iLearningEngines Price Performance

AILE traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,906,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.27, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. iLearningEngines has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49.

iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $135.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iLearningEngines will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iLearningEngines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iLearningEngines in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iLearningEngines during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in iLearningEngines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in iLearningEngines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in iLearningEngines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

iLearningEngines Company Profile

iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.

