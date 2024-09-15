Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 154.5% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Imperial Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Imperial Brands stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $29.62.

Imperial Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2752 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

