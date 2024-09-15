Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.29.
INCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, September 9th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $780,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,326,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,311,000 after buying an additional 97,614 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Incyte by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 304,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,104,000 after acquiring an additional 26,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Incyte by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,689,000 after acquiring an additional 62,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.
INCY stock opened at $63.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $70.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.73.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.
