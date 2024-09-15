IndiGG Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $5,828.54 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IndiGG has traded up 96.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

