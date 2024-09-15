Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IR

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,510 shares of company stock worth $7,108,005. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,277,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,519,000 after buying an additional 168,765 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $91.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $101.30.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.