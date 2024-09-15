Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.41

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.41 and traded as high as $16.15. Innodata shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 341,640 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Innodata in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Innodata from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innodata during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innodata in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innodata by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Innodata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Innodata by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.
