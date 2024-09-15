Insider Buying: discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Insider Acquires £24,137.10 in Stock

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) insider Clive Watson purchased 4,126 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.65) per share, with a total value of £24,137.10 ($31,564.14).

Clive Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Clive Watson acquired 252 shares of discoverIE Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 623 ($8.15) per share, for a total transaction of £1,569.96 ($2,053.04).

discoverIE Group Trading Up 4.5 %

LON:DSCV opened at GBX 603 ($7.89) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £578.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3,768.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. discoverIE Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 561 ($7.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 816 ($10.67). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 659.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 696.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.47) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

About discoverIE Group

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

Featured Stories

