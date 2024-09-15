Insider Buying: Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Major Shareholder Acquires 57,500 Shares of Stock

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $267,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,660,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,369,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.31 million, a PE ratio of 128.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 41,469 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 18,898 shares during the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

See Also

