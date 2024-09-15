Insider Buying: Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Acquires C$34,830.00 in Stock

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Free Report) Director Jamie Levy purchased 162,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$34,830.00.

Generation Mining Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Generation Mining stock opened at C$0.25 on Friday. Generation Mining Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.17 and a 52-week high of C$0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.65.

About Generation Mining

Generation Mining Limited, an exploration and development stage company, focuses on the mining of base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, tungsten, palladium, copper, platinum, gold, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Marathon palladium-copper project located in north-western Ontario.

