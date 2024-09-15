Insider Buying: Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Acquires C$34,830.00 in Stock

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Free Report) Director Jamie Levy purchased 162,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$34,830.00.
Generation Mining Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of Generation Mining stock opened at C$0.25 on Friday. Generation Mining Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.17 and a 52-week high of C$0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.65.
