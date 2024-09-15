Insider Buying: PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Director Acquires $175,100.00 in Stock

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) Director David A. Handler acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 293,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PENN Entertainment Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $19.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $27.20.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 6.0% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 233.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PENN. Barclays increased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PENN

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.