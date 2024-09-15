Insider Buying: United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Acquires £181.73 in Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) insider Louise Beardmore bought 17 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,069 ($13.98) per share, for a total transaction of £181.73 ($237.65).
Louise Beardmore also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 18th, Louise Beardmore sold 4,197 shares of United Utilities Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,017 ($13.30), for a total value of £42,683.49 ($55,817.30).
United Utilities Group Price Performance
United Utilities Group stock opened at GBX 1,058 ($13.84) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,568.42, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.41. United Utilities Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 904.40 ($11.83) and a one year high of GBX 1,139.50 ($14.90). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,021.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,028.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 486.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
United Utilities Group Company Profile
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.
