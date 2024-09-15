Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Sells $160,000.00 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 4.0 %

NXST opened at $166.97 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $187.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.63.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.94). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.72 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,323,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 392.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,593,000 after purchasing an additional 358,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,812,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,370,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,689,000 after purchasing an additional 127,783 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $15,144,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Stories

