Insider Selling: Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Insider Sells $135,996.00 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) insider Michele A. Peppers sold 6,476 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $135,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.91 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Perdoceo Education

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,896,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,538,000 after buying an additional 45,259 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at about $2,570,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 59.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,934,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,978,000 after purchasing an additional 721,122 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at about $954,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

