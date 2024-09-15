Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Permian Resources by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,315,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,088,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847,358 shares during the last quarter. OnyxPoint Global Management LP bought a new position in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth $114,159,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Permian Resources by 480.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,054,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Permian Resources by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,048,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth $45,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

PR stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90.

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

In other news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,170.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,288.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

PR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Permian Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

