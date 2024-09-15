Inspire Advisors LLC Has $509,000 Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,970 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STM. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,433 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after purchasing an additional 109,477 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,601 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,738 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $28.59 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $27.44 and a twelve month high of $51.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average of $39.28.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 7.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on STM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on STMicroelectronics from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STM

STMicroelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.