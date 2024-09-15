Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $366,000 in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,737,000 after buying an additional 2,567,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 50.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,598 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Celsius by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,983,000 after purchasing an additional 790,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CELH. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Celsius from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.85. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

