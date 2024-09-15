Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $401,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI stock opened at $2,122.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,860.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1,673.21. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,141.04 and a 12-month high of $2,143.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. New Street Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,182.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.