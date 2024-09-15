Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New $429,000 Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Snap-on by 529.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA opened at $280.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $249.84 and a 1 year high of $298.49.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Snap-on

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at $204,138,160.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $336,788.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,303.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,804 shares of company stock worth $8,077,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.