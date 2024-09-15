Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New $429,000 Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Snap-on by 529.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SNA opened at $280.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $249.84 and a 1 year high of $298.49.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 39.03%.
Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
SNA has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.
In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at $204,138,160.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $336,788.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,303.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,804 shares of company stock worth $8,077,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
