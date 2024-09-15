Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases 591 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Incyte by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 131,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 43,160 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the first quarter worth about $1,425,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $2,033,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 14.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $63.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $70.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($2.60). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,089,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $488,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,682 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INCY. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INCY

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.