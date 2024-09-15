Inspire Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Inspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pentair by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,847,000 after buying an additional 23,494 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $2,908,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Pentair by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 185,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,820,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $921,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $173,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $91.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.80. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $92.03.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Pentair’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.87.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

