Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 1,830 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIVR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after purchasing an additional 66,501 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Security National Bank raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

