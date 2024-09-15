Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 329 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Inspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,869,000 after acquiring an additional 391,983 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,169,000 after acquiring an additional 419,404 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,608,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,450,000 after acquiring an additional 39,092 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,674,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,266,000 after acquiring an additional 77,849 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 970,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,080,000 after acquiring an additional 481,626 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $195.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.67. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $126.57 and a 52-week high of $195.29.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHKP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

