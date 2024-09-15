Inspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $551.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $547.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $544.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $474.46 and a 12-month high of $579.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

