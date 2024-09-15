Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Decreased by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,802 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Intel by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Intel by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 71,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 29,040 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $19.66 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average is $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

