Intelligent Group Limited’s (NASDAQ:INTJ) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Intelligent Group’s (NASDAQ:INTJ – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 16th. Intelligent Group had issued 1,875,000 shares in its IPO on March 20th. The total size of the offering was $7,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Intelligent Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ INTJ opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98. Intelligent Group has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $7.87.

Get Intelligent Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intelligent Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intelligent Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Intelligent Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Intelligent Group Company Profile

Intelligent Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial public relations services in the Hong Kong. The company offers financial PR services, such as creating multi-stakeholder communications programs, arranging press conferences and interviews, participating in the preparation of news releases and shareholders' meetings, monitoring news publications, identifying shareholders, targeting potential investors, organizing corporate events, and implementing crisis management policies and procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.