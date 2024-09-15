Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 101.3% from the August 15th total of 750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTR. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTR traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $7.20. 909,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,070. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $283.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.62 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 8.85%. Analysts anticipate that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 301.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 46.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 496.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 69,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 57,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

